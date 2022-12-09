We recognize that it might seem like Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four was scattered and disconnected, especially when compared to previous phases of the MCU. And it’s true that it doesn’t rate with Phase Three of the MCU in terms of the way one film builds right off the next and the next and so on. But remember: Marvel was around for years before Phase Three. And in its early days, Marvel wasn’t quite so cohesive. (Remember Tony Stark showing up in The Incredible Hulk? Remember that weird Captain America shield in Iron Man 2? Remember when they recast Bruce Banner and James Rhodes? We do!)

Our point is each new era needs time to coalesce, and that’s what’s happening at Marvel right now. Plus, if you look beneath the surface, you will see that all of the Phase Four movies and shows actually share a singular theme. That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which breaks down all the Phase Four stories and shows how each of them is connected and how they all share the same idea. Check it out below:

