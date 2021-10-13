We were so excited for Avengers: Age of Ultron. In Marvel Comics, Ultron is one of the Avengers’ greatest enemies. He’s fought them on many occasionas, and even once brought about an apocalyptic alternate reality known as the Age of Ultron. (The movie borrowed the title, but not any of the story’s plot points.) But then the film came out and it was... just so disappointing.

What went wrong? In our latest Marvel video, we investigate what Avengers: Age of Ultron does right and wrong, and why Ultron fell short of his potential as a villain. The main issue is that Ultron is just not that scary as a bad guy, and while he causes some hassles for our heroes, he never really puts them in any position where it looks like they might actually lose. At times, he’s more sad and pathetic than intimidating. Watch our full breakdown of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest villain disappointment below:

If you liked that video on why Ultron is the weakest Marvel villain, check out more of our videos below, including why Zemo was right about the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one on the Mandarin from Iron Man 3 and why he was right all along (about certain things), and our breakdown of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ ending. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Marvel Actor Who Voices Their Character On What If...? Marvel’s Disney+ series What If...? explores alternate (animated) versions of famous Marvel Cinematic Universe characters — many of them voiced by their famous big-screen actors. Here’s the full list of everyone who showed up to lend their voice to What If...?