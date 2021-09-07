‘Venom 2’ Release Moved Up to Early October

It turns out the real carnage wasn’t the friends we made along the way. It was the release calendar getting torn up over and over again because of a pandemic.

A month after Venom: Let There Be Carnage got moved from late September to mid-October — and a couple weeks after a report that the film would be delayed until at least early 2022 — the film has moved again in the opposite direction. With Shang-Chi defying expectations and breaking the all-time record for a Labor Day box office opening weekend, Sony decided to push Venom 2 up. Now the film will open on October 1.

By our count, this is the film’s fifth release date. It was initially planned for October 2, 2020, then began bouncing around from month to month once the worst of the Covid pandemic hit. October 2020 became June 2021, which became September 2021, and then mid-October 2021, and now — finally? — October 1, 2021. This movie has bounced around more than a symbiote looking for a new host.

Here is Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s most recent trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters on October 1. At least for now. We’ll see. Maybe put it in your phone’s calendar app with a question mark.

