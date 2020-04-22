First ‘Venom 2’ Teaser Confirms Its Amazing New Title

Yesterday, news dropped that Andy Serkis’ Venom 2 would be delayed a whole eight months, moving from an October release to a summer release in 2021 due to coronavirus concerns. But on the bright side, Sony Pictures released a tantalizing new teaser for the movie confirming its bold title, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Check out the clip below:

The blatant title Let There Be Carnage serves as a bit of a double meaning for the Marvel franchise. Where there is carnage, there is blood, and this Venom sequel will be bloody. And in the first movie, we discover in a mid-credits scene that serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) has been transformed into the deadly villain known as Carnage. So we can only presume that Harrelson will be stepping into a much bigger role in this upcoming Venom installment. The title also suggests that Serkis is embracing the campiness of the franchise, which would be an improvement from the overly serious tone of 2018’s Venom.

Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, a man who gains superpowers after being bound to an alien symbiote during the species’ invasion of Earth. Michelle Williams returns as district attorney Anne Weying, and Naomie Harris joins the cast as another Marvel villain known as Shriek.

While it might be a ways off, Venom is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.