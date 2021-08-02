The New ‘Venom 2’ Trailer Is Pure Carnage

In the beginning the Lord created the heaven and the earth.

And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.

And the Lord said, Let there be Carnage.

And there was Carnage.

And the Lord saw the Carnage, and it was good.

Those are the famous Bible verses, reprinted verbatim, that very obviously inspired the new Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage. (My religious schooling is a little rusty, hopefully I got the lines all correct.) In the film, Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock and his feisty symbiote Venom meet their match in the form of another symbiote, this one far nastier and pointier, and embodied by Woody Harrelson. Michelle Williams is also back in the sequel as Eddie’s ex-girlfriend, who’s now about to marry another man. You can just imagine what Venom’s reaction to that will be.

The other new addition to the cast is Naomie Harris as Shriek, another mainstay of Spider-Man and Marvel comics, whose typically portrayed as Carnage’s equally unhinged girlfriend. Watch the new trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There be Carnage is scheduled to open in theaters on September 24, 2021.