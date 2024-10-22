‘Venom’ Recap: What to Know Before ‘The Last Dance’

Venom: The Last Dance concludes the trilogy of films featuring Tom Hardy as Marvel’s lethal protector and Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis (who, in the movies, he never actually meets). Sony has made it clear, this is the end of the line for Hardy’s Eddie Brock.

If you’ve missed any of the steps along the way, our recap is here to help. Rather than watch multiple hours of movies, the video below will get you up to speed in just 13 minutes. It recaps the events of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it also discusses Hardy’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and what it means for the future of this franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch our full recap of everything Venom below...

If you liked that video recapping everything you need to know about Venom and his movie franchise prior to Venom: The Last Dance, check out more of our videos below, including one about all of the Marvel Easter eggs in the new Thunderbolts* trailer, one comparing Venom and Joker, and one on Venom: The Last Dance and how it will set up Spider-Man’s role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters everywhere this weekend.

