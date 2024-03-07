Vinnie Jones Refused Return as Juggernaut in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Because of the Costume

While we can expect a bunch of X-Men cameos in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the Juggernaut will apparently not be among them.

Longtime X-Men movie fans will remember Juggernaut’s brief and frankly quite baffling appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand, the third of the original X-Men movies from 20th Century Fox. In that film, Vinnie Jones plays the famous Marvel mutant villain, who is typically depicted in comics as giant, hulking dude encased in bright red armor.

Jones’ Juggernaut, on the other hand, was a bizarre looking creation, with a helmet made out of, I don’t know, stone or something? And instead of red armor, he wore a brown leather harness with a bare midriff that exposed his veiny arms and hairy abs.

I’d say “in case you’ve forgotten what he looked like, here is a good picture” but honestly, no one who has ever seen this Juggernaut could possibly forget it. But if you never saw X-Men: The Last Stand in the first place, here is a picture.

Jones tol Yahoo! Movies that "Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically.”

“I mean it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool [& Wolverine].”

Although not officially confirmed by Marvel, there have been online reports that the characters who will appear in the film will include Jennifer Garner’s Elektra from Fox’s Daredevil and Elektra movies. Aaron Stanford, who played Pyro in both X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand will reportedly appear in the film as well.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.