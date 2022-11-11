The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!

What does all of these mean for the future of the MCU? That’s the subject of our latest Black Panther video, which examines the Wakanda Forever finale, and its implications for future Marvel shows and movies, particularly Ironheart and Thunderbolts. We also figure out who is in charge of Wakanda now, where Shuri might appear next, and what a third Black Panther could potentially look like. Watch it below:

If you liked that video exploring the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of the Black Panther portion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, our look at the MCU and its lack of super-villain teams, and our theories about Kang and his connections to Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel’s bangle. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

