Is Killmonger secretly coming back for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? We think he might be — and we think the latest trailer for Wakanda Forever might give us some huge clues pointing to him as the movie’s secret, unseen villain.

That’s one of the theories, hidden Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed in the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And in our latest Marvel video, we go through all of them. We tell you why it’s almost guaranteed now that Shuri is the new Black Panther (it’s all about a couple of little dots on her forehead), we explore all of the differences to Namor in Marvel Comics and the new Namor of Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Namor’s kingdom of “Talocan” comes from in real world history, and Namor’s connection to Kukulkan, the real (well, people believed in him anyway) Mayan deity that is supposedly the name that Namor’s subjects refer to him by. See them all below:

