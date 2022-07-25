Finally, we have the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It gives us our first big look at the hugely-anticipated sequel, and it confirms that the movie will feature Namor the Sub-Mariner and his kingdom of Atlantis, apparently in the midst of a brewing war with Wakanda.

But what is the source of the tension? Who is the new Black Panther seen in the trailer? How will the film address the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and what happened to T’Challa? The answers to those and other questions is the subject of our latest Marvel video, which breaks down the Wakanda Forever trailer in great detail.

It also pieces together the film’s story, examines the meaning of all the shots of water, and details Namor’s comic-book origin story, and why his debut right after Ms. Marvel is so important. (Hint: Namor is considered Marvel’s first mutant.) Plus, could we see the return of Erik Killmonger in Wakanda Forever? Take a look at the video below.

If you liked that video breaking down the first trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, check out more of our videos below, including our look at Valhalla and the characters from Marvel history who may be residing there, our predictions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and what went wrong (and what went right) in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs