‘Wakanda’ Series Coming to Disney+

Wakanda forever — and now on television too.

The lineup of series coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ just got bigger, with the news that the studio is developing a Wakanda series, spinning out of the events of the wildly popular Black Panther. The project is part of a deal between Disney and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media.

More, via Deadline:

The Walt Disney Company has extended its relationship with Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. Disney has made a five-year overall exclusive television deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media ... [Coogler] will develop new television series for the studio. The first one will delight Black Panther fans: a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+. The deal also enables Proximity to develop television for other divisions of the Company.

Coogler is already working on Black Panther II, the highly-anticipated sequel to the first film in the franchise. Although little is known about its plot, Marvel has made it clear they will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, and will instead find a new hero to become the Black Panther. No matter who inherits the title and powers, the first Black Panther introduced a rich cast of characters who could form the basis of a TV series, including T’Challa’s mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), his trusted friend W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), and his rival turned ally M’Baku (Winston Duke).

Black Panther II is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, premieres weekly on the service now. The next, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, follows it in March.