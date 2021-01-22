‘WandaVision’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

The mystery deepens on this week’s episode of WandaVision (and so do the SPOILERS, so definitely don’t read or watch any further until you’ve seen the show). This week, we got more hexagons, more homages to classic sitcoms, and our first glimpse of the world beyond the borders of Westview — AKA the good old Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are a ton of Easter eggs and Marvel references in this week’s WandaVision, and in the video below, we break them all down. For example, the twins Wanda gives birth to this week are named Thomas and William — which were the names of Vision and Wanda’s twin sons in the pages of Marvel Comics. (Word to the wise: If you don’t want to know where WandaVision is probably going, don’t Wikipedia what happened to those kids.)

