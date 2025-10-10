10 Cancelled TV Shows That Were Saved by Netflix

Netflix is notorious for many things, but one of the better ones is its commitment to rescuing TV shows from the brink of death. Every time a show with a moderate yet sizable following gets canceled by one of the more traditional networks (TV channels, remember those??) Netflix seems to be waiting in the wings, ready to swoop in and snatch the show from the jaws of oblivion for at least one more season.

Sometimes, the gamble works, and Netflix gains yet another original program that delivers the kind of viewership the higher ups hoped for when they chose to see if viewers would follow their fav from cable to streaming, if perhaps a streaming app would be the better fit for a riskier type of program. This isn’t specific to genre: Sure, there are a bunch of sci-fi and fantasy shows that have gotten this treatment, but Netflix has also set its eyes on comedies, dramas, murder mysteries, and detective shows in the past.

Whether or not they last past another season on the platform, it’s interesting to see which shows a company like Netflix looks for, how long they wait until they choose to revive something, and how well they do once they’ve been acquired. Usually, it’s good news when a beloved show gets a second life at a place like Netflix, where the budgets are big and the oversight is small. Whether or not they stick around for more than another season or two, at least these shows got another shot at breaking big.

