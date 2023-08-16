Warrior Nun rose to some great heights on Netflix, but perhaps its recent cancellation was actually a blessing in disguise, as the show will now return as a trilogy of feature films.

The series, based on the long-running Warrior Nun Areala comics by Ben Dunn, ran for two seasons on the streaming service prior to its cancelation in late 2022. After the show performed fairly well in Netflix’s top ten most-watched shows lists, the cancellation came as a complete surprise to most fans. The story follows Sister Shannon Masters, a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. The order is an ancient establishment that has devoted its entire existence to destroying demons.

Simon Barry, the creator of the Warrior Nun streaming series, took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support, and to reveal that the show had been saved.

The executive producer of the show, Dean English, posted a YouTube video where he explained a bit more about what the future of the series looks like...

I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.

The timing of the trilogy is currently unclear, because of the ongoing writers and actors strikes. You can check out the announcement video below: