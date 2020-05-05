The #QuarantineFightChallenge has become a much needed outlet for stunt people cooped up during quarantine. In particular, this challenge features someone throwing a punch or kick, with the camera cutting away to the receiver of the blow. After that person reacts accordingly, they fight back, passing it along to a new player. New Zealand stuntwoman Zoë Bell started her own version, titled the “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,” on her Instagram. The video features cameos from a variety of high-profile actresses, including Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. Check it out:

Zoë Bell has worked as a stunt double for Halle Berry and Lucy Lawless, both of which are featured in the montage. There’s some undeniable highlights, including when Florence Pugh attempts to use her wine bottle as a weapon, pauses, and thinks better of it. Wine is a precious commodity during quarantine, indeed. Margot Robbie has a standout moment when she picks up a baseball bat and gives the camera a big Harley Quinn grin. Some exchanges are intense, others are more silly, but everyone looks like they’re having a blast.

During this period of self-isolation, celebrities have been engaging with the public in all sorts of ways. There’s the new Parks and Recreation Reunion Special, John Krasinski’s “Some Good News,” and “Saturday Night Live at Home,” all of which attempt to cheer up viewers amidst the crisis. But is there anything more uplifting than a bunch of badass women beating the daylights out of each other for nearly five straight minutes, just for fun? Not a chance.