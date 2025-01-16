When David Lynch died this week at the age of 78, the world lost one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of the medium. But Lynch’s filmography is not going anywhere. His ten feature films and one TV series (two TV series? One big multipart movie? Twin Peaks is impossible to define) are widely available at home, both on streaming and on demand. Most are also available in a variety of top-notch physical editions on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K.

Lynch made movies for the big screen, of course, but his films play surprisingly well at home too. While his grandly bizarre visuals are best appreciated in a theater, his surreal ideas and complex themes always reward repeat viewings. In that regard, David Lynch is one of the great artists of our streaming video era. Mulholland Drive is different every single time you watch it. The same goes for Lost Highway or Eraserhead or even Dune. At home, there’s no one to stop you from watching all of Twin Peaks on an endless loop (except perhaps a concerned spouse).

If you’re looking to do a Lynch deep dive in honor of the late master’s passing, here’s where you can currently find all of his features, plus Twin Peaks. (Spoiler alert: If that’s your intention, you better have either Max or the Criterion Channel, or a plan to sign up for one or both of them. That’s where most of these titles live right now.)

Where to Watch David Lynch Movies The late David Lynch made ten features, plus one of the greatest TV shows in history. Here’s where you can find them at home.

READ MORE: Once-Beloved Restaurants That No Longer Exists

Get our free mobile app