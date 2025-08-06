While Netflix has yet to officially order the Stranger Things spinoff show that’s been in talks for the past few years, series star Finn Wolfhard recently revealed some very illuminating details about the proposed show.

During an interview with Variety, the actor who plays teen Mike Wheeler on the hit sci-fi-horror adventure series dished that the potential spinoff would likely be an anthology series inspired by Twin Peaks, and not necessarily a continuation of Stranger Things’ main storyline surrounding Eleven and co.

“Like David Lynch's Twin Peaks. Sort of an anthology and different tones but similar universe or same universe. I think [it would be] set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down,” Wolfhard revealed when asked about his guess for the proposed spinoff’s plot.

“Don't even talk about Hawkins. Don't have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I'm sure they do, and I'm sure it will happen, but there's nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there's one in Russia. Where else could they be?” the actor continued.

Back in 2022, Ross and Matt Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, teased a “very, very different” vibe for a spinoff idea they were playing with, but never offered any more details on the very mysterious matter.

However, the Duffer Brothers did reveal Wolfhard had correctly guessed what their idea for the spinoff series was.

“Nobody — not Netflix, not any of the producers, not any of the directors, not any of the actors — nobody else has figured out what the spinoff is. Finn figured out, which is pretty remarkable. We've mind-melded with this kid a bit,” Ross Duffer told Variety. Now fans know, too.

Netflix’s Stranger Things series will conclude with its fifth and final season later this year. The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will hit streaming on November 26, 2025, with three more episodes on December 25 and, finally, the series' finale set to air on December 31.

Thankfully for fans, Season 5 won't spell the end for the world of Stranger Things completely.

Described to be in the style of classic “Saturday morning cartoons,” an animated series titled Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 has already been given the green light by Netflix. The animated show will be set in the winter of 1985, between the live-action series’ second and third seasons, and will feature the original characters as they work to unravel a new paranormal mystery.

In addition, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel stage play set 30 years before the events of the TV series, is currently running on Broadway in New York City.

