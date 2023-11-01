DC Extended Universe Movies To Stream on Netflix

In an alternate universe where the writers’ and actors’ strikes were resolved quickly, we would be a matter of weeks away from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, supposedly the final official entry in the DC Extended Universe that has filled multiplexes with tales of DC’s superheroes for the last decade. Originally launched under the creative oversight of director Zack Snyder, the DCEU became a polarizing force in the world of comic-book movies, and has been essentially dead for at least a year now, ever since DC hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to take over as co-CEOs of the studio and begin planning a new movie universe.

Said universe is still over a year away, as Gunn and Safran prep their projects, and DC releases the final films developed under the previous regime, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was recently pushed back from December of 2023 to March of 2024. In the meantime, though, you can at least watch eight different DCEU movies, which are all about to begin streaming on Netflix on December 1.

The titles that will be available on Netflix are:

Man of Steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Justice League

Birds of Prey

Wonder Woman 1984

The Suicide Squad

The eight films coming to Netflix represent 61 percent of the entire DCEU to date. (The missing titles are Shazam!, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, plus Zack Snyder’s Justice League if you count that as a separate film.) All eight of the DC films coming to Netflix next month are currently streaming on Max as of this writing.

If the Aquaman sequel had arrived in theaters on time, this would have been a nice tie-in to that. Instead, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now scheduled to open in theaters in March. Meaning these DC movies are just gonna be hanging out on Netflix pegged to nothing in particular. But if you do have Netflix and you don’t have Max, here is your opportunity to watch the Joss Whedon cut of Justice League on an endless loop for one low monthly price. Wait, where are you going? Was it something I said? Come back!