‘Encanto’ Announces Disney Plus Premiere Date

Encanto isn’t even fresh off its run in theaters — it’s still playing in many multiplexes around the country — but it’s already coming to streaming. Disney announced this week that the movie would premiere on Disney+ this Friday. The charming musical comedy stars Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, the only member of a Colombian family without super powers bestowed by their magical house. It was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, who previously directed Disney’s animated hit Zootopia.

Their new film hasn’t grossed quite as much money as the last one did; Zootopia made over $1 billion worldwide, while Encanto has earned just over $175 million to date. Obviously Zootopia wasn’t released in the middle of a pandemic, and regardless, that doesn’t mean it’s not a lovely, sweet film with a nice message, along with catchy songs by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. With the movie coming to streaming, Disney released a new featurette about its musical numbers featuring Miranda and Beatriz:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Encanto premieres on Disney+ on this Friday, Christmas Eve. The film is also still playing in theaters.

