Netflix Announces Lineup For 2022 Tudum Online Fan Event

Netflix is bringing back its online fan event Tudum, named after the sound that plays when you start a show or film on the service (or so they claim, I always thought it was more of a “badummm”). This year, the press release claims the free virtual event will promote the upcoming releases of “over 120 Netflix series, films, specials, games” along with “exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks,” along with appearances from literally hundreds of Netflix stars and creators.

Here is the trailer for the event, which features appearances by Jamie Foxx, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Rian Johnson, Charlize Theron, and many more.

And here is the official list of the TV series that Netflix will be hyping at the event:

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice in Borderland

Belascoaran

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead to Me

El Amor Despues Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily in Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Love is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow and Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

And here are the movies that’ll get showcased at the event:

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A Traves Del Mar

Beyond the Universe

Carga Maxima

Chro Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Heart of Stone

Kathal

Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School for Good and Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place or Mine

This year’s Tudum will take place on Saturday, September 24, with five different events that will take place around the globe, keyed to each region’s local programming. The part aimed specifically at the U.S. and European audience will air at 2PM ET.

