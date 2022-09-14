Netflix Announces Lineup For 2022 Tudum Online Fan Event
Netflix is bringing back its online fan event Tudum, named after the sound that plays when you start a show or film on the service (or so they claim, I always thought it was more of a “badummm”). This year, the press release claims the free virtual event will promote the upcoming releases of “over 120 Netflix series, films, specials, games” along with “exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks,” along with appearances from literally hundreds of Netflix stars and creators.
Here is the trailer for the event, which features appearances by Jamie Foxx, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Rian Johnson, Charlize Theron, and many more.
And here is the official list of the TV series that Netflix will be hyping at the event:
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice in Borderland
- Belascoaran
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead to Me
- El Amor Despues Del Amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily in Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Love is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow and Bone
- Soup
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
And here are the movies that’ll get showcased at the event:
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A Traves Del Mar
- Beyond the Universe
- Carga Maxima
- Chro Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heart of Stone
- Kathal
- Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School for Good and Evil
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Your Place or Mine
This year’s Tudum will take place on Saturday, September 24, with five different events that will take place around the globe, keyed to each region’s local programming. The part aimed specifically at the U.S. and European audience will air at 2PM ET.