‘No Hard Feelings’ Makes Streaming Premiere

If you find yourself sometimes thinking that the Hollywood studios don’t make movie comedies like they used to, you’re not alone. The star-filled movie comedy seems borderline extinct these days — especially the ones that aren’t also big-budget action movies (like The Lost City) or have some kind of high-concept twist (like Strays, where cute dogs speak with the profane voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and others).

For those who miss the days when studios pumped out at least 4-5 small-scale, really funny comedies every year, No Hard Feelings will feel like a throwback. It’s funny, it’s smart, it’s got outstanding lead performances, and it’s got a little sex and nudity in there. (When I say it’s a throwback, I mean it is a throwback.) It’s the sort of film that would have absolutely killed at Blockbuster Video back in the day — and I have no doubt it will do very well on streaming now that it is available.

Sony Sony loading...

READ MORE: Random Older Movies That Became Surprising Hits on Netflix

The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, giving a egoless, hilarious performance that will undoubtedly become a favorite of every 12 year old boy in this country for generations to come. Her Maddie Barker is a lost thirtysomething Uber driver living on Long Island. After her car is repossessed, she has no choice but to accept a bizarre Craigslist posting from a rich couple (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) that promises a car to anyone who can date their shy son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). The withdrawn Percy doesn’t quite know what to make of Maddie’s extremely direct overtures, but eventually a bond does begin to form between the two.

Not only is Lawrence is hysterical, not only is Feldman dead-on as 18-year-old me (I played harmonica instead of piano; otherwise, no notes), No Hard Feelings also uses a Mortal Kombat Fatality to express the main character’s broken heart. It’s just a good, fun, well-made movie. More of this please, Hollywood!

No Hard Feelings is now streaming on Netflix. It’s already one of the most-watched films on the service.

Get our free mobile app