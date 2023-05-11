It seems that Disney is establishing a new release strategy with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. It was first used for Avatar: The Way Of Water, but this seems to be the new normal.

The former film, Quantumania, unfortunately, has a Rotten Tomatoes score among the lowest of any Marvel film. It sits at a harsh 47 percent, while the audience score is 83 percent. While that likely has nothing to do with any of the release news, it makes sense that throwing it on Disney+ would come as something of an afterthought. That being said, despite the negative critical reception, the film still managed to more than double its budget at the box office.

Initially, the only news we had on Quantumania’s release was for the physical and digital versions. It had a 60-day window between the theatrical run into the physical release. The digital release came out on April 18, while the Blu-ray and 4K versions of the film are due for release on May 16. The only thing about this release that threw fans off is that there was no news of a Disney+ release date whatsoever. Now why would that be exactly?

Finally we do now know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on March 17. That’s according to a tweet from the official Ant-Man Twitter account.

The next Marvel Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, will premiere on the streaming service on June 21. That will be the first Disney+ Marvel series of 2023, after the company released three full series and two specials in 2022. Unless the company has a surprisingly busy 2023, this year will mark a huge dropoff for Marvel’s TV output.

