Disney announced the lineup for its “Disney+ Day” next month, a day in which the company hypes its streaming service with a bunch of splashy premieres and some extra perks at its theme parks for Disney+ subscribers. The headliner this year on Disney+ Day is Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film once again stars Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, joined this time by Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who inherits some of his power and becomes a female Thor. Their nemesis is Gorr the God-Butcher, played by Christian Bale, and as his name suggests he makes a natural opponent for the Asgardian hero. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Waititi as the voice of Thor’s pal Korg, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and the cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

To date, Thor: Love and Thunder has grossed $737 million worldwide, ranking it second amongst Thor films behind only Thor: Ragnarok ($850.4 million worldwide). In the larger MCU, it’s squarely in the middle of the pack in terms of box office. It did far better than most of the company’s early pandemic releases like Black Widow and Eternals, but it made $220 million less worldwide than Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and well over a billion less than Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You can watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ on September 8. Disney+ will also premiere an Assembled making-of special about the production of Love and Thunder on that day as well. It promises to feature “in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond.”

