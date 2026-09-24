The prices of everything seem to be on the rise these days — including streaming services.

Just this week, Disney announced they are raising the cost of some subscriptions on their popular Disney+ and Hulu streaming services.

While the Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads will remain $12.99, many other subscriptions and bundles the company offers are going up in price. An ad-free plan for Disney+ or Hulu will now cost $21.49 a month, an increase of two and a half bucks. The ad-free bundle that combines Disney+ and Hulu is now $21.99, two bucks more than they previously cost.

If you want either Disney+ or Hulu with ads, that will now cost $12.49.

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ScreenCrush wrote about the previous Disney+ price increase almost exactly one year ago. On September 23, 2025, the company announced that Disney+ or Hulu with ads was rising $2, from $9.99 to $11.99, while the price for a sub without ads jumped three dollars from $15.99 to $18.99 per month.

The 2025 increase was the third year in a row that Disney+ had raised prices — meaning we’re now in a fourth straight year of price increases from the media giant. That is not great.

Of course (but unfortunately), Disney is not the only streaming service that enacts regular and recurring price increases. Netflix raised its subscription prices back in March of this year, when their basic plan with ads went up by a dollar, to $8.99 a month.

Netflix’s premium subscription, which comes with HD visuals and four simultaneous streams, also went up by $2 and now costs $26.99 a month. Meanwhile, HBO Max raised its prices back in October of 2025. Would you be surprised to see a post about another rise in subscription fees from them next month?