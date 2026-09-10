There have been a lot of attempts to reboot or revive the Muppets in the last decade or so, most of them pretty mediocre. The rare exception: 2026’s delightful Muppet Show special on ABC and Disney+. The one-off episode brought back the vintage Muppet Show format with new special guest stars including Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen (who also helped produced the special through his production company, Point Grey).

The Muppet Show 2026 was a resounding success, with millions of viewers on TV and streaming, and now four Emmy Awards for Best Variety Special Production Design, Best Variety Special Editing, Best Variety Special Writing, and Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The show was clearly designed as a potential pilot for an ongoing Muppet Show revival. But the special premiered all the way back in early February, and here we sit in early September and there’s still no indication that further episodes are coming.

In fact, according to Deadline “there are no active series conversations at the moment” between Point Grey, The Muppets Studio, and 20th Television. They also claim that “there have been difficulties cracking a premise for an ongoing Muppet Show series that Disney (Disney+ and 20th TV), The Muppets Studio and Point Grey will all be on board for.”

Disney+ Disney+

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I’m not sure what’s to crack — isn’t the premise of The Muppet Show just The Muppet Show? The special showed pretty conclusively that it still works perfectly. What else do you need?

I can only speak from experience here. I love the Muppets, and I have tried for years to get my kids into their movies and shows. Their reactions to all of it: Collective shrugs. But they loved The Muppet Show revival. Afterwards, they wanted to watch vintage Muppet Show episodes, and then they chased that with every single Muppet movie to date. They became full-fledged Muppet kids. And more than once in the months since they’ve asked me if they are making more episodes of the new Muppet Show. They are waiting — and they can’t be the only ones.

If you missed it back in February, 2026’s Muppet Show special is still available for streaming on Disney+. It’s great! I really don’t understand why Disney doesn’t make at least a handful of more episodes.

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