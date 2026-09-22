Disney+ is about to get dangerous.

The streamer just announced they had given a green light to a new Darkwing Duck, based on the old animated superhero show that originally aired as part of The Disney Afternoon in the early 1990s.

The revival show is being produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures — and Rogen himself will voice Darkwing’s sidekick Launchpad McQuack.

The voice of Darkwing himself on the new show will be provided by none other than Mark Hamill, best known as Luke Skywalker (and in animation as the voice of the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series, and other pieces of Batman media).

READ MORE: 15 Lost Disney Movies That Will Never Be Released

Here is how Disney+ describes the new Darkwing Duck series:

For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that’s never heard of his superhero exploits. Now a rebellious teen named Duckie who knows all about his heroic past shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.

Darkwing Duck creator Tad Stones is involved with the new show as a consultant — and gave this statement about the news:

Like every other fan of the original show, I’m excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series ... The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums. They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight.

The show has an impressive voice cast beyond Hamill and Rogen. It will also feature Lizzy Caplan as Gosalyn Mallard, Dan Stevens as Glade McTowers, Lilimar as Duckie, and Kathryn Newton as Firecracker.

The original Darkwing Duck, a spinoff from DuckTales, was a lighthearted superhero spoof, with the bumbling title character (voiced by Jim Cummings) fighting crime and protecting his family, while also struggling to keep his own ego in check. 91 episodes of the series were produced in the ’90s, and remains a cult favorite among the generation that grew up watching those syndicated Disney cartoons after school.