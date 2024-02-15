For kids in the ’90s, there were no big Marvel movies. You had comics and you had animated series. And the biggest and best of the bunch was X-Men, which was heavily inspired by the history of X-Men comics, adapted many of the book’s most famous stories, and was made with obvious care missing from many other Saturday morning cartoons of the time.

The show ran for five seasons and 75 episodes, and was later credited with helping to bring the X-Men to a big young audience, which in turn inspired Fox to make the very first live-action X-Men from the year 2000 which helped launch the modern superhero movie boom.

Perhaps it’s not too surprising, then, that fans remain deeply nostalgic for the old show, and that Marvel would eventually decide to make its own sequel to it on Disney+. X-Men ’97 continues the storyline from the ’90s cartoon, with many of the same voice actors, and similar animation style.

Announced several years ago, the series is finally ready to premiere on streaming later this spring — check out the first teaser below.

READ MORE: The History of Weird Foods Inspired By Movies

The new poster for the series will hit you right in the nostalgic feels. To me, my soul-crushing sense for mortality!

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

That list includes many of the original voices from X-Men: The Animated Series; Dodd, Sealy-Smith, Buza, and Zann are all reprising their roles some 30 years later.

X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+ on March 20.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app