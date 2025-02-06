There’s a Hidden Marvel Cameo in the ‘Fantastic Four’ Trailer

If you’ve watched The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer as much as we have, first of all, stop. It’s too much. Go outside. Breathe some fresh air. The movie doesn’t come out for months.

Okay, feeling better? Great. As we were saying: If you watch the First Steps trailer very closely, you can spot a silent, hidden appearance by none other than the Watcher, the character voiced by Jeffrey Wright on Marvel’s Disney+ animated series What If...? The Watcher plays a central role in the arrival of Galactus to Marvel Comics, so it’s not shocking he appears in the trailer somewhere.

In our latest Fantastic Four video, we show you where to find the Watcher in the Fantastic Four trailer, give you the character’s history from Marvel’s comics and earlier Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, and explain why his role in this film is absolutely essential to connecting Fantastic Four to the rest of the Marvel Multiverse Saga. Watch the full video below:

