All Nine Episodes of ‘Watchmen’ Will Be Free This Weekend On HBO

If you haven’t gotten the chance to see Damon Lindelof’s series Watchmen, this weekend is your chance. HBO is offering all nine episodes of the show free for streaming from June 19 to 21 on HBO.com and Free On Demand. The decision was made as “an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers.”

Based on the DC comic book series of the same name, Watchmen follows a group of masked vigilantes who are treated as outlaws in their society. The cast is led by Regina King as Angela Abar, a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force. The first season of the show was met with widespread acclaim, with critics praising how the show tackled social and cultural issues while retaining the identity of its source material. Combine that with a dynamite ensemble cast and a stellar soundtrack, and you’ve got yourself a sophisticated drama that lives up to DC’s new reputation for bold, daring content.

HBO has also expanded their list of titles available for free sampling from June 19 to July 2. The added titles include Being Serena, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and United Skates among others. HBO will also feature selected episodes of True Detective (S3/E1), The Shop (S2/E1, S2/E6), and The No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency (S1/E1).

So fire up your smart TV or laptop this weekend, and do a little binge watching. Even if you’ve already seen Watchmen, it doesn’t hurt to watch it again. C’mon, you deserve it!