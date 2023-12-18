Netflix Is Making a ‘Wednesday’ Spinoff For Uncle Fester

Wednesday is not the only creepy and kooky member of The Addams Family. Did you really think she’d be the only one to get a TV show after her Netflix series became the biggest show in the history of the service?

Nope. According to Variety, Netflix is already developing at least one Wednesday spinoff based around Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester. Armisen played the character as a guest star in Episode 7 of Wednesday’s first season.

Jackie Coogan played Fester on the old Addams Family television series. In the two ’90s Addams Family movies, the character was played by Christopher Lloyd.

Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed in part by Tim Burton, premiered last fall on Netflix and quickly broke many of the streaming service’s viewership records. Netflix says its viewers have watched 1.7 billion minutes of Wednesday, the equivalent of 252 million “views,” making it the top English-language Netflix show ever. (Only Squid Game tops it, with 2.2 billon hours and 265 million views.)

The rest of the series’ Addams family, who were also guest stars on the show, include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. (The family’s pet disembodied hand, Thing, played himself on the series.) The series’ star, Jenna Ortega, followed the first season of Wednesday with the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, also directed by Tim Burton.

Wednesday is expected to return for a second season on Netflix, with production starting some time in the spring of 2024.

