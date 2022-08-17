Speculation about Tim Burton’s Wednesday is at an all-time high. That being said, it might not play exactly like fans are expecting. With something like The Addams Family, it would make sense that we’d get an episodic, Saturday-morning cartoon feel. That’s not quite what the team behind the series is doing though. Instead, think of it more like a long-running miniseries, or an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.

The series isn't going to take much from the ’90s Addams Family movies, or even the TV show from the ’60s. It’s definitely planned to be its own thing, even though most people are probably familiar with the property through those two outlets. That hasn't seemed to affect the hype though.

The recent announcement of Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams has sparked tons of discussion, and the fact that we can expect the film in the latter half of 2022 only serves to make people more excited. Miles Millar and Alfred Gough recently spoke about the series with Vanity Fair, saying:

[Burton] was interested in where it was going, the mystery of the show. He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we’d done, like how we were able to achieve it. He really loved that you had time to be with Wednesday and explore the character and you didn’t have to, you know, wrap things up in an hour and 45 minutes.

Millar also said “the ambition of the show was to make it an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

The exact release date for Wednesday is unclear as of now, but we do know the show will premiere sometime during what’s left of 2022. The first season is eight episodes long.

