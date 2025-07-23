Netflix Announces ‘Wednesday’ Season 3

She's creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky ... and renewed for Season 3. Netflix has confirmed Wednesday will receive a third season, and Season 2 isn’t even out yet.

The news of the hit supernatural streaming series’ renewal comes just two weeks ahead of Season 2’s Part 1 premiere on August 6. Part 2 will hit the streamer on September 3.

According to Netflix, Season 3 will dig deeper into Wednesday’s story as well as the Addams brood’s dark family secrets.

“Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday,” showrunner Alfred Gough said.

“We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!” co-creator Miles Millar added.

Wednesday Season 3 poster Netflix loading...

READ MORE: Wendy’s Announces Entire Menu Inspired by Wednesday

Is Wednesday Getting a Spinoff at Netflix?

In other Wednesday news, it’s also been confirmed that a potential spinoff show is in the works at Netflix. The details of the spinoff are unknown, but if it comes to fruition it will seemingly focus on another one of the series' characters, perhaps even a different member of the Addams family.

“It’s something we’re definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at,” Gough told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s a lot to explore in the Addams family,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria added.

Look Into Our Crystal Ball: The Future of Wednesday on Netflix

With Season 3 already confirmed, both series co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar hinted to The Hollywood Reporter at their hope to explore all of Wednesday's school terms at Nevermore Academy, which would comprise seven years — in theory meaning, potentially, seven seasons.

As for Season 2 of Wednesday, Wednesday Addams actress Jenna Ortega told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix had “a lot more trust this time around” in her and executive producer Tim Burton.

“We were able to do things on a grander scale and were able to spend more time on sequences. There are also a lot of new cast members like Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper, and doing a scene with them pushes you further because they’re so gifted. We also play on the excitement that Wednesday got from having saved the school in the first season. So it’s nice to see her shut down again out of pure agony [from the attention],” Ortega, who is now also a producer on the series, teased.

Meanwhile, Gough said in a statement that Season 2 will be even “funnier” than the first.

Wednesday Season 2 follows the deadpan teen as she returns to Nevermore Academy and vows to save her friend Enid after a series of gruesome visions foretell her cheerful roommates impending death.

Get our free mobile app