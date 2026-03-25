‘Wednesday’s Thing Is Throwing Out the First Pitch on Opening Day

Opening Day is going to look at a little bit different this year. The first game of the Major League Baseball season is streaming live on Netflix tonight — and the company is Netflix-ifying the telecast.

For one thing, Netflix will have (per the Los Angeles Times) Thing from Wednesday throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

How does a disembodied hand throw out a first pitch? I have no idea. But presumably that’s part of the reason to do it; Wednesday fans hear about this strange and impossible occurrence, they get curious, and then they tune in to a game they might not otherwise have watched.

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In addition to Thing, comedian Bert Kreischer is listed by Netflix as a “special guest” on the broadcast. The streamer’s coverage will also feature actual baseball players and experts too. Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, and Anthony Rizzo will provide the pregame and postgame analysis with host Elle Duncan. The play-by-play for the Giants and Yanks will be called by veteran announcer Matt Vasgersian with CC Sabathia and Hunter Pence as booth analysts.

In the Times, Netflix’s VP of sports Gabe Spitzer said a live baseball came is a chance to “grow the audience” for baseball beyond hardcore fans. (“Maybe casual fans are tuning in, or someone who’s watched a baseball documentary on Netflix thinks, ‘Oh, I’ll check out the Yankees Giants game because it’s live.’ That’s our ultimate goal,” he added.)

Netflix’s coverage of Major League Baseball Opening Day begins at 7PM ET and 4PM PT, with the first pitch expected around 8PM ET / 5PM ET. I hope the Demogorgon comes out to lead the Seventh Inning Stretch. And maybe the cast of Bird Box can sing the National Anthem.

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