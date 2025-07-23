Do me a favor. Put a witch’s shawl on, and grab a broomstrick you can crawl on. It’s time to pay a call on the Addams family.

(At Wendy’s.)

Starting next month, Wendy’s is offering a limited time “Meal of Misfortune” inspired by the hit Netflix series Wednesday. (In what I’m sure is just a wild coincidence, Wednesday returns with new episodes on Netflix next month as well.)

According to the chain, the menu is “designed by Wednesday Addams, the other pig-tailed outcast herself,” and is “centered around the ‘Dips of Dread,’ four inferno-inspired mystery sauces, along with "Rest in 10-Piece" Nuggets, small ‘Cursed & Crispy’ Fries and a small ‘Raven's Blood’ Frosty,’ all served in custom packaging only Wednesday could have devised.”

The theming is so elaborate they even made a “Spoon of Gloom” to dip into your, uh, Raven’s Blood Frosty. (Apparently it’s got a “dark cherry swirl,” because as we all know, ravens famously taste like cherry.)

And yes, the Dips of Dread — with flavors like Nowhere to Woe, Grave Mistake, You Can’t Hyde, and This Will Sting — are not labeled. So it’s a mystery which dip you’ve got until it’s scalding your mouth. (The press release even notes you should not bother requesting a specific sauce, and instead demands you “surrender to your destiny.” This is a very intense press release.)

Check out all the pictures of the Wednesday menu below.

Wendy’s x Wednesday Meal of Misfortune Wendy’s has a new limited-time menu inspired Netflix’s ‘Wednesday.’ Here’s what it contains:

Even before Wednesday became one of Netflix’s biggest shows in history, The Addams Family brand was extremely popular as a source of movie-to-food adaptations. In 2019, IHOP had a whole menu of Addams Family food including pancakes drenched in purple whipped cream. Just last fall, Burger King had their own Addams Family menu, which included a Whopper on a purple bun.

When I ate said purple Whopper I even speculated that that meal felt like an attempt to capitalize on Wednesday without actually holding the rights to make food inspired by the show. Wendy’s went one step further here. (Or maybe several steps further; you have to admit, the logo is pretty fun.)

The Wednesday Meal of Misfortune will be available at Wendy’s in the United States starting on Monday, August 4. (Canada gets their first crack at this creepy, kooky food on August 11.) Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday (hah), August 6.

(Yes, obviously, I will eat this. It’s what I do.)

