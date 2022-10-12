How ‘Werewolf By Night’ Sets Up Marvel’s Horror Universe

Marvel’s new Halloween special on Disney+, Werewolf By Night, stands apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as we know it right now. Just because the show is in black and white, it does not feature existing MCU characters, does not mean it can’t cross over into the rest of Marvel’s universe. In fact, the show very strongly hints that it is the first chapter in the story of a new Marvel team dedicated to fighting supernatural evil. Comic fans know them as the Midnight Suns.

In our latest Marvel video, we explore the comics history of the Midnight Suns, and how they connect to the rest of the Marvel Universe. We break down the team’s roster — and discuss who we think we’ll be seeing in the MCU’s version of the group, including Jack Russell, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and, of course, Blade, who is set to get his official MCU debut in an upcoming movie. Everything you want to know about the MCU Midnight Suns is below:

