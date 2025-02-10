If you see the big Marvel movies but only pay casual attention to what’s going on in the TV shows, you might be a bit befuddled by Captain America: Brave New World. How did Sam Wilson go from Falcon to Captain America? Who‘s this other guy who’s the new Falcon?

It all went down on the Disney+ TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And if you’ve got questions about what happened on the show, we’ve got answers. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll recap the full series and explain where all the characters are at the start of Brave New World. It also works to get you ready for Thunderbolts* too — since both Winter Soldier and U.S. Agent were big parts of the show as well.

Watch the video below:

