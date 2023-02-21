The following video contains SPOILERS for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and also for the 1967 film Thoroughly Modern Millie for some reason.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are certain things we know; like that there will be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Fantastic Four movies, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars. But there’s an awful lot we still don’t know. What happens with Kang next? Is there even a Kang after the end of the film? What does the council of Kang variants want? Will this multiversal storyline lead to Deadpool 3? And what about the Young Avengers? Are they ever gonna show up?

Answering these questions is the subject of our latest Quantumania video. In it, we break down the film and give a few theories about where the MCU is headed in Phases 5 and 6. We also try to figure out what the council of Kangs are up, whether we’ll see the main Kang again, and how the upcoming Thunderbolts film and Secret Invasion series fit into all of this. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and what happens next in the MCU, check out more of our videos below, including whether critics are being too hard on the film, all the Easter eggs in Quantumania, and our breakdown of the film’s ending and post-credits scenes. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.