Every Easter Egg in the ‘What If…?’ Premiere

What if there was a Marvel series imagining alternate versions of popular MCU characters? And what if that show was full of Easter eggs from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just waiting to be discovered?

Well, if such a thing existed, then we’d probably do a post like this one, breaking down all the hidden references, secrets, and little details you might have missed in the first episode of What If...?, Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, and their first animated series ever. The premiere focused on an alternate reality where Peggy Carter becomes a Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers, and is littered with callbacks to Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, and other Marvel movies. It’s also got a hidden connection to Iron Man 2 that you might have missed Check that out, and a whole lot more, below:

