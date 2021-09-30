This Week’s ’What If’ Had Some Plot Holes

What If...? Episode 8 introduces an Ultron powered by the Infinity Stones, who gains so much power he is able to hear the Watcher and then fight him through the entire multiverse. But wait: In Loki, we learn that the Infinity Stones are only infinitely powerful in their own universe. When Loki takes one outside time into the headquarters of the Time Variance Authority it’s useless. People there treat the Stones like paperweights. So how could Ultron maintain his vast power as he hopped from reality to reality?

It seems like a plot hole — but it’s not. And in the video below, we explain why the Stones still work wherever Ultron goes. We also break down several other potential plot holes from this episode, most relating to when in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in relation to other MCU movies. Watch all the plot holes — and all our explanations — below.

