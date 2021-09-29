‘What If’: Every Episode 8 Easter Egg and Secret

Episode 8 of What If...? takes place in a universe where Black Widow and Hawkeye are the last Avengers alive after Ultron destroys the world; they’re on a Quinjet when he peppers the globe with nuclear weapons. (Ultron is clearly a big fan of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.) This dark dystopian world is actually a lot closer to the Age of Ultron comics that gave the second Avengers movie its title than the actual Avengers: Age of Ultron movie.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, secrets, and Marvel references in the latest and penultimate episode of What If...? They include a KGB warehouse that looks a lot like the S.H.I.E.L.D. base from Captain Marvel, a reference to Raiders of the Lost Ark, and a possible nod to DC Comics and The Dark Knight Returns. See all of those little details, and many more, in our latest What If...? video below:

