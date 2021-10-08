Every Question We Had About the ‘What If…?’ Season Finale

The finale of What If...? is a massive, multiverse spanning adventure that unites all the heroes of this season into the Guardians of the Multiverse to take on an Ultron who’s acquired the Infinity Stones. It’s a pretty fun half hour of television — but it does leave you with some questions.

Like, for example, why Ultron didn’t try to collect more Infinity Stones from around the multiverse? Or if the heroes needed Infinity Stones, why didn’t the heroes try to get Zombie Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet from Episode 5? And if the Stones killed Tony Stark because he used them once in Avengers: Endgame, why don’t they seem to have any effect on Killmonger when he gets the Stones at the end of this episode?

For all these questions and others, we have answers. In our latest What If...? video we break down all the potential plot holes in the season finale — and take your questions from our Twitter and community pages — and try to explain all of them. Watch it below:

