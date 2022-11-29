What If Killmonger Had Lived?

At the end of Black Panther, T’Challa defeats Killmonger by stabbing him with a vibranium spear. Wakanda’s medical technology could have saved him — but Killmonger says he would rather die than spend the rest of his life in prison. And so T’Challa honors his cousin’s final request, and lets his familial rival perish.

That’s what happened. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a full-blown multiverse now. And somewhere out in that multiverse is at least one alternate reality where T’Challa made a different decision and saved Killmonger’s life over his objections. This one choice would have had enormous consequences for the rest of the MCU, and not just on the recent sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In our latest Marvel video, we go down the rabbit hole of What If...? and consider how a living Killmonger could have changed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, along with a whole host of other Marvel shows and films. Watch our theory below:

