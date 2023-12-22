‘What If’ Season 2: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg

The debut episode of What If...? Season 2 is something different for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It’s essential a film noir story in animated form. If you’re unfamiliar with noir, or you don’t know why Karen Gillan’s Nebula was the perfect hero for this sort of story, we’re here to help.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll point out all the parallels between the What If...? season premiere and classic noir tropes, and we’ll also break down all the elements that this episode borrows from Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi noir film, Blade Runner. We’ll also show you all the new characters in the new opening credits sequence, the witty Marvel version of Rock Paper Scissors that’s hidden in this episode, and discuss the surprising X-Men reference in this episode. Check out the full video below:

