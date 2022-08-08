Marvel Multiverse Saga: What Is Kang’s Plan?

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con announcements make it clear: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed for a major confrontation with Kang. After Jonathan Majors’ new baddie debuts in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’ll then take center stage in the next two, back-to-back Avengers sequels: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. (I mean, he’s got to be in The Kang Dynasty. His name’s right there in the title.)

But what exactly is Kang going to be doing in these movies? What is his plan? What’s his endgame for the Avengers, to coin a phrase? In our latest Marvel video, we break down what’s coming to the MCU in Phases Five and Six, and speculate about what Kang’s master plan is for what is now known as Marvel’s Mutliverse Saga. How do Marvel’s rules for time travel clue us into what he will do? What has Kang done before we ever meet him in these movies? And how will those battles inform The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars? Find out below:

If you liked that video on Kang and his majro plans for the Avengers in Phases Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including everything we know so far about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, one on all of Marvel’s big Comic-Con announcements and trailers, and our breakdown of the first trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17, 2023. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in theaters on May 2, 2025; Avengers: Secret Wars will open on November 7, 2025.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs