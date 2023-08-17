The next Star Wars series on Disney+, Ahsoka, features Rosario Dawxon reprising her role from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. But Ahsoka has a long history in animation that predates her live-action appearances — and if you’ve only been following the live-action Star Wars shows, you might be a little lost.

ScreenCrush is here to help. In our latest Star Wars video, we recap everything you need to know about the galaxy far, far away that will impact Star Wars: Ahsoka. We’ll give you Ahsoka’s backstory from The Clone Wars, provide a quick overview on the life of Admiral Thrawn, and we’ll break down everything that happened on the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, which had some very big implications for what is about to transpire on Ahsoka. Watch the full recap below:

