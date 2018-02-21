What’s New on HBO NOW: March 2018

Fire up your laptop and grab your mom’s HBO password because March’s new movie and TV series titles are here — and there’s plenty of great stuff for everyone. Whether you’re anxious to jump on the Tiffany Haddish bandwagon with Girls Trip or catch up with Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde, or you’re just pumped for a new season of Silicon Valley (minus one T.J. Miller), you’ll definitely want to browse the full list of movies and shows hitting HBO GO and HBO NOW in March.

Next month’s highlights include the criminally underrated Alien: Covenant (don’t @ me), the hilariously awful The Book of Henry, and the stone-cold classic Die Hard. Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled is also making its debut, alongside the truly wacky 1971 original starring Clint Eastwood. In addition to Silicon Valley Season 5, March brings the premiere of Bill Hader’s new HBO series Barry — which follows a professional hitman with dreams of becoming an actor.

Read on for everything else that’s coming to — and leaving — HBO in March:

March 1

The Beguiled, 1971

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995

The French Connection, 1971

Friday The 13th (Extended Version), 2009

Hannibal, 2001

Ice Age, 2002

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Mercury Rising, 1998

Observe And Report, 2009

Rock Star, 2001

Sgt. Bilko, 1996

She’s Out Of My League, 2010

The Adventures Of Ford Fairlane, 1990

The Silence Of The Lambs, 1991

To Be Or Not To Be, 1983

Undercover Brother, 2002

Wargames, 1983

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004

Incarnate, 2016

March 3

Alien: Covenant, 2017

March 8

Live by Night, 2016

March 10

My Cousin Rachel, 2017

March 17

The Beguiled, 2017

March 19

Arthur Miller: Writer

March 21

The Book of Henry, 2017

March 24

Atomic Blonde, 2017

March 25

Barry, Series Premiere

Silicon Valley, Season 5 Premiere

March 26

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling Part 1

March 27

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling Part 2

March 31

Girls Trip, 2017

Leaving March 1