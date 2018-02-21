What’s New on HBO NOW: March 2018
Fire up your laptop and grab your mom’s HBO password because March’s new movie and TV series titles are here — and there’s plenty of great stuff for everyone. Whether you’re anxious to jump on the Tiffany Haddish bandwagon with Girls Trip or catch up with Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde, or you’re just pumped for a new season of Silicon Valley (minus one T.J. Miller), you’ll definitely want to browse the full list of movies and shows hitting HBO GO and HBO NOW in March.
Next month’s highlights include the criminally underrated Alien: Covenant (don’t @ me), the hilariously awful The Book of Henry, and the stone-cold classic Die Hard. Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled is also making its debut, alongside the truly wacky 1971 original starring Clint Eastwood. In addition to Silicon Valley Season 5, March brings the premiere of Bill Hader’s new HBO series Barry — which follows a professional hitman with dreams of becoming an actor.
Read on for everything else that’s coming to — and leaving — HBO in March:
March 1
The Beguiled, 1971
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995
The French Connection, 1971
Friday The 13th (Extended Version), 2009
Hannibal, 2001
Ice Age, 2002
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Mercury Rising, 1998
Observe And Report, 2009
Rock Star, 2001
Sgt. Bilko, 1996
She’s Out Of My League, 2010
The Adventures Of Ford Fairlane, 1990
The Silence Of The Lambs, 1991
To Be Or Not To Be, 1983
Undercover Brother, 2002
Wargames, 1983
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004
Incarnate, 2016
March 3
Alien: Covenant, 2017
March 8
Live by Night, 2016
March 10
My Cousin Rachel, 2017
March 17
The Beguiled, 2017
March 19
Arthur Miller: Writer
March 21
The Book of Henry, 2017
March 24
Atomic Blonde, 2017
March 25
Barry, Series Premiere
Silicon Valley, Season 5 Premiere
March 26
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling Part 1
March 27
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling Part 2
March 31
Girls Trip, 2017
Leaving March 1
About A Boy, 2002
Australia, 2008
Bean, 1997
Born On The Fourth Of July, 1989
Death Race, 2008
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Hamlet 2, 2008
Jackass: The Movie, 2002
Jackie, 2016
Kinsey, 2004
Life With Mikey, 1993
Lucas, 1986
Nocturnal Animals, 2016
Platoon, 1986
Rules Don’t Apply, 2016
Suicide Squad, 2016
The Golden Compass, 2007
The Pink Panther, 2006
Wanted, 2008
White Fang, 1991