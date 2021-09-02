‘Wheel of Time’ Books Becomes Epic TV Series in First Trailer

One of the biggest and best-selling fantasy book series in history is coming to TV, with the premiere of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time. It’s inspired by the novels by Robert Jordan, which spanned some 15 volumes and have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. (At the very least, you know they’re not going to run out of material to adapt any time soon.)

The show was developed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hemlock Grove writer Rafe Judkins, and stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine. The show has long been in development — Judkins became involved with the series way back in 2017 — and it’s not the first attempt to adapt The Wheel of Time for television. After a company acquired the rights in the mid-2000s, a pilot was eventually made and aired on FX titled Winter Dragon, but no further episodes were produced. Amazon got involved with this series in 2018.

Here’s the show’s first trailer:

Does that logo remind anyone else of ... another fantasy TV show? Maybe about a game people played involving thrones? Just me?

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 19.

