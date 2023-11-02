‘House of the Dragon’ Announces Season 2 Premiere

House of the Dragon is finally getting its second season. The first season received rave reviews. Fans of the original Game of Thrones series and new fans can rest assured knowing that this coming summer, Season 2 will be premiering on Max. For those not familiar with the series, it is a prequel that takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones. It explores the initial decline of House Targaryen.

Some people may have been worried that either of the two strikes could have caused a serious delay to the series. There are two factors that averted that issue. First off, the writers had already finished writing the whole season before the WGA strike began. Secondly, the actors in the series are actually unionized under the U.K. guild Equity, rather than SAG-AFTRA for the production. The show has spent most of the Spring of 2023 filming in England, and then later, in Spain.

HBO Max HBO Max loading...

READ MORE: Another Game of Thrones Spinoff Show Is In Development

The second season of the prequel show stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham are also coming back. Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, and Abubakar Salim will be coming to the show for the first time.

All of this news comes after Casey Bloys, the Max CEO, admitted to having staffers anonymous tweet to critics who had give negative reviews to HBO and MAX shows online. Hopefully, House of the Dragon Season 2 is good enough that we don't have to worry about anything like that going down.

Get our free mobile app