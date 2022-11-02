HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date

Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.

The show is drawn closely from the PlayStation games (Game co-director and writer Neil Druckmann wrote and produced the show with Craig Mazin), and stars Pedro Pascal as Joel opposite Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The rest of the cast includes Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, and Storm Reid.

There is a new poster for the series as well.

HBO HBO loading...

If you missed the trailer for the show when that debuted in September, you can watch it below.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The first season of The Last of Us will span nine weekly episodes. The shows will be available in 4K on HBO Max.

