Adam Warlock is one of the most powerful and important characters in all of cosmic Marvel Comics. And now after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’s firmly established at the center of the cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So where will he show up next? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. We look at Warlock’s long and complicated (and super weird) history in Marvel Comics, and we explore how some his more famous storylines could be adapted to the MCU. Plus we examine the character’s religious overtones, his connection to Counter-Earth, the story of his evil doppelganger Magus, why Warlock is connected to the Soul Stone, why the post-credits scene from Eternals suddenly became essential to the MCU’s future, and the way he could become very important to Kang and the Multiverse Saga. Get the full scoop in the video below:

